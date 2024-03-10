GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bharathidasan University to hold entrance exam for Ph.D. once more

March 10, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Tiruchi

The Hindu Bureau

Hundreds of candidates were left in the lurch when there was a glitch during the online entrance exam for the Doctor of Philosophy (Ph. D.,) in the Bharathidasan University (BDU) on Sunday.

Vice-Chancellor M. Selvam, who acknowledged that there was a glitch, said: “another opportunity will be given to the affected candidates.”

Candidates can enrol in the Ph. D programme in the university or in any of its affiliated colleges after clearing this exam. The online exam was held between 11 a.m. and 12.30 p.m. on Sunday.

A candidate who took the exam said: “I was logged out automatically and could not log in again.”

A senior faculty from the university said: “Students could write only half the exam as the server stopped working after that. Many students who applied from the university in their final year postgraduate (PG) courses said they had a difficult time in logging into the exam portal.”

A senior faculty member said: ‘’A total of 1,092 students registered for the exams. Students from physically challenged background also undertook the exam and they could not complete it due to the glitch. Many from rural areas who took the test in local computer centres were also affected.’’

Mr. Selvam said the university would look into the issue.

In a circular, Controller of Examinations S. Srinivasa Ragavan said: “For those who encountered such issues and could not complete the examination, after verification of the same, one more opportunity will be provided at no extra cost.” The date and time of the examination would be announced soon, he added.

