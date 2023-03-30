Bharathidasan University to hold convocation soon, says Vice Chancellor

March 30, 2023 05:08 pm | Updated 05:08 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Graduates of arts and science colleges affiliated to Bharathidasan University from the batches of 2020-21 and 2021-22 will receive their degree certificates as the convocation will be held soon, according to its Vice-Chancellor M. Selvam.

Asked about the delay in issue of graduation certificates, he told the Hindu that efforts were on to clear the backlog at the earliest. “We are working to hold the convocation soon, though we are yet to schedule a date. This is an important issue as arts and colleges of nine districts fall under the jurisdiction of Bharathidasan University.”

Over two lakh students from the university’s affiliate colleges are said to be affected by the delay in issue of the final degree certificates, usually a prerequisite for applying for jobs. The problem may have been amplified due to the pandemic-induced lockdown, as educational institutions struggled between online and offline classes, said academics.

The standard practice of issuing provisional certificates until the final degree is ready has not been helpful as the documents are valid only for six months.

“We have received complaints from several graduates from the 2020-21 and 2021-22 batches who were unable to take up jobs abroad because their provisional certificates were not accepted,” said S. Ismail Mohideen, principal, Jamal Mohamed College.

Colleges usually issued degree certificates endorsed by Bharathidasan University approximately a month after the varsity’s own convocation ceremony. “At least 6,000 students [UG and PG] from our college are awaiting their degrees from the affected years,” he added.