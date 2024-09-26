ADVERTISEMENT

Bharathidasan University staff protest move to pay guest lecturers’ salaries

Published - September 26, 2024 05:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Over 400 teaching and administrative staff of Bharathidasan University held a sit-in demonstration on the varsity’s premises in Tiruchi on Thursday to protest against sanctioning of one month’s salary for guest lecturers working in its former constituent colleges.

They later withdrew their agitation after they were apparently promised that a decision would be taken after getting funds from the government.

BDU had paid the salaries of guest lecturers who worked in the constituent colleges that were converted into government colleges in 2019, until September 2023. Guest lecturers and administrative staff of 10 colleges previously under BDU had been affected by the non-payment of salaries and had been protesting about this in recent weeks.

As an interim measure, the university had decided to release the payment of one month’s salary to the guest lecturers, but this was objected to by BDU staff associations who resorted to a protest on Thursday. A team of officials, including the Vice-Chancellor, Registrar and Finance Committee met the protesting university staff.

In a statement issued later, the BDU Staff Welfare Association secretary M. Arunachalam said that the agitation had been withdrawn based on the assurance that a decision would be taken only after getting funds from the government.

