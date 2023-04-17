Bharathidasan University signs MoU with NIEPMD

April 17, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Bharathidasan University Centre for Differently Abled Persons (BDU-CDAP) and National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities (NIEPMD) signed a memorandum of understanding here on Monday for promoting initiates aimed at empowering persons with disabilities.

The two organisations would collaborate in conducting research and development activities pertaining to education, skill enhancement, employment and assistive technology, with the aim of empowering individuals with disabilities.

Sensitisation programmes, awareness campaigns, capacity building efforts, orientation programmes in the form of workshops and conferences, pre and in-service training, continuing education opportunities, disabilities management, and studies on inclusive education would be form part of the initiative.

BDU-CDAP would provide referral services for assessment, camps, and distribution programmes for persons with disabilities. It will facilitate the implementation of the Assistance to Disabled Persons for Purchase/Fitting of Aids and Appliances (ADIP) and other welfare schemes of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

The facilitation of exchange programmes among students, scholars, and faculty members is aimed at promoting knowledge sharing, resource utilisation, curriculum development, and the creation of rehabilitation tools and products.

The MoU aims to enhance opportunities for the empowerment of individuals with disabilities in education, vocational and employment training and livelihood opportunities. The initiative would open up more opportunities for the empowerment of persons with disabilities across Tamil Nadu, said a press release from Bharathidasan University.

L. Ganesan, Registrar of Bharathidasan University, and Nachiketa Rout, Director, NIEPMD, signed the MoU in the presence of M.Selvam, Vice-Chancellor, Bharathidasan University, and M. Prabavathy, Director BDU-CDAP, and other representatives of NIEPMD and faculty members of the Bharathidasan University.