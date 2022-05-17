Bharathidasan University revises salary for guest lecturers 

Bharathidasan University has started implementing the revised salary structure for guest faculties in the 10 government arts and science colleges that were earlier its constituent units.

The guest lecturers categorised under three groups -- faculty with Ph.D., pass in National Eligibility Test/ State Eligibility Test, and those appointed on hourly-basis -- have been given a pay rise of 33 percentage points.

The monthly payment for these three categories of faculty used to be ₹15,000, ₹13,000 and ₹12,000, respectively, until March. The university has from the start of this financial year effected the 33 percent increase, reflecting in the revised pay of ₹20,000, ₹17,500 and ₹16,000, respectively..

The university has been sending the salary bills of the guest lecturers to the State Government for reimbursement ever since the government took over them since it no longer collects the fee from the students.

The cumulative extent of the salary bills sent by the university to the government for the purpose of reimbursement for the last few years is close to ₹40 crore, university sources said.

The Government has reportedly instructed the university to apply for additional grant henceforth to meet the expenditure incurred towards salary of guest lecturers from additional grant.

Unlike other State varsities, Bharathidasan University had the highest number of 10 constituent units until they were converted into government arts and science colleges.

The guest lecturers have been given to understand that the Department of Higher Education will, in due course, assume the responsibility of paying them the arrears for the revised extent with retrospective effect from January 2021, in accordance with a Government order.

Espousing the cause of the guest lecturers, a delegation of Association of University Teachers approached the Minister for Municipal Administration K. N. Nehru on Sunday requesting him to prevail upon the State Government to start paying all the guest lecturers the revised salary of ₹20,000 uniformly, in keeping with the purpose of the government order.

The AUT team submitted a petition expressing concern over non-payment of April salary for the teachers. Also, they sought the reinstatement of 51 teachers who were appointed by parent-teacher associations. The hourly-basis teachers and those appointed by parent-teacher associations must also be designated as guest lecturers, K. Raja, Secretary of AUT Zone V, said.

Likewise, the services of non-teaching staff must be brought under time scale of pay. Eligibility of women lecturers for maternity leave must be considered, in compliance with directives of courts, the petition said.