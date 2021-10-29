Bharathidasan University releases pending salary dues for guest lecturers

29 October 2021 21:12 IST

TIRUCHI

Bharathidasan University has released pending salary for guest lecturers in the 10 newly-converted government arts and science colleges that were earlier its constituent units.

Over 600 guest lecturers and 90 non-teaching staff in the government arts and science colleges at Aranthangi, Lalgujdi, Orathanadu, Perambalur, Srirangam, Veppur, Nannilam, Nagapattinam, Thiruthuraipoondi and Vedaranyam are to receive their pending salary for the months of July, August and September.

According to university sources, the State Government will disburse the monthly salary to the guest lecturers and non-teaching staff from October. The University has released the salary amid funds constraint to comply with a directive of the Department of Higher Education. The university has been assured by the department that the salary dues released for guest lecturers will be reimbursed.

In a letter to the principals of the 10 colleges on Thursday, Registrar in-charge G. Gopinath said the salary dues for the three months will be disbursed on receipt of the soft copy of the salary details with Men-on-Duty statement, at once.

Expressing relief over the release of pending salaries before Deepavali, guest lecturers, however, expressed resentment over being denied the salary for the month of June.

While releasing the pending dues on the basis of monthly salary for guest lecturers ranging from ₹ 12,000 to ₹ 15,000, Bharathidasan University has mentioned that June 2021 is one-month yearly break-up period, a practice usually followed for guest lecturers in the other government arts and science colleges.

"The university has apparently sought to go by the rule book for deciding on settlement of salary dues. But then, the authorities ought to have as well given a thought to government order issued last year fixing ₹ 20,000 as the monthly salary," a guest lecturer said.