 />

November 26, 2024e-Paper

Bharathidasan University postpones semester exams

Published - November 26, 2024 07:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Bharathidasan University has postponed undergraduate and postgraduate November 2024 semester examinations scheduled for November 27 in view of heavy rainfall. It had postponed exams scheduled for Tuesday too.

The revised date of the exams scheduled for the day would be announced later, B.Jeyapragash, Controller of Examinations (in-charge), said in a press release.

Meanwhile, Mayiladuthurai Collector A. P. Mahabharathi has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in the district on Wednesday too in view of heavy rain. Schools and colleges in the district had remained closed on Tuesday.

A holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in Karaikal too for the second consecutive day.

.

Published - November 26, 2024 07:28 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.