Bharathidasan University postpones semester exams

Bharathidasan University has postponed undergraduate and postgraduate November 2024 semester examinations scheduled for November 27 in view of heavy rainfall. It had postponed exams scheduled for Tuesday too.

The revised date of the exams scheduled for the day would be announced later, B.Jeyapragash, Controller of Examinations (in-charge), said in a press release.

Meanwhile, Mayiladuthurai Collector A. P. Mahabharathi has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in the district on Wednesday too in view of heavy rain. Schools and colleges in the district had remained closed on Tuesday.

A holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in Karaikal too for the second consecutive day.

