Bharathidasan University postpones semester exams

December 07, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Bharathidasan University (BDU) has announced that the end-of-semester exams for its undergraduate and postgraduate courses, due to be held from December 11 to 16, have been postponed due to “unavoidable reasons.”

“The disruption caused by the heavy rains and Cyclone Michaung have made it difficult for us to have the question papers printed in time; this is why we have decided to postpone the semester exams,” Vice-Chancellor M. Selvam told The Hindu on Thursday.

According to an official statement from the Controller of Examinations, the revised schedule for the exams would be announced soon and all colleges affiliated to BDU have been notified about the postponement.

