Bharathidasan University plans to publish UG, PG results by July-end

Bharathidasan University will be completing the process of even semester examinations for UG and PG students as per the re-scheduled dates, and has plans to publish the results before the end of July.

The university had to postpone the exams it had originally planned to conduct from May 10 to June 1 after the lockdown was enforced due to the severity of the second wave of the pandemic.

As directed by the Department of Higher Education, the university rescheduled the exams from June 15.

Half of the exams for the PG students had already been conducted before the lockdown took effect.

Suitable instructions have been given to the principals of the non-autonomous colleges for the conduct of the exam.

Students have been given the option of submitting their answer scripts through e-mail to the heads of the departments. "For every 50 students, one faculty coordinator has been appointed by the colleges," Srinivasa Raghavan, Controller of Examinations In-Charge, Bharathidasan University, said.

The faculty coordinators have been mandated with the task of guiding every student under their purview for smooth completion of the online exam, Prof. Srinivasa Raghavan said.

Meanwhile, autonomous colleges have, by and large, had completed the process of online exam for the UG and PG students during April-May.

There was a mix of objective-type and descriptive type questions. There was a mixed response from the students for the pattern of question papers that combined the two methods, a principal of a leading autonomous arts and science college said.

The students were required to send the soft copies of the descriptive type answers immediately, and the hard copies through post.

However, the autonomous colleges are yet to conduct exams for students with arrears.