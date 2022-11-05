Bharathidasan University plans to enlarge coverage of SUITS programme

Bharathidasan University Vice-Chancellor M. Selvam hands over a certificate to a student at a function held in Tiruchi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Bharathidasan University would take steps to enlarge the scope of School-University-Industry Tie-up Scheme (SUITS) beyond the State, said Vice-Chancellor M. Selvam here on Saturday.

Speaking at a passing out ceremony of SUITS certificate programmes for 2021-22 held at Institute for Entrepreneurship and Career Development (IECD) of the University, Mr. Selvam said that the certificate programmes being offered under the SUITS had been a pioneering model of the University to impart information technology (IT) skills to school students. More than 22,307 students from Classes V to IX from 84 schools across the State had passed out in the University examinations for various certificate programmes in different IT skills, including web development, graphic design, virtual reality and animation in 2021-22.

The SUITS programmes continued to receive more students. The University had received enquiries from schools from other States regarding the SUITS programme. The varsity would make efforts to increase the area coverage of the scheme.

Stating that technology had an edge in building the career of youths, Mr. Selvam said that the students should equip themselves with IT skills as early as possible. Tech-savvy people had an advantage in all aspects of career building over others. Teachers and school managements should create avenues for students to learn IT and entrepreneurship skills. The stories of great scientists across the world had several true tales of their struggles in the run-up to their inventions. Reading books on them would give a much-needed motivation.

E. Ramganesh, Director, IECD, said that 10 schools out of 84 schools had achieved 100% results with high marks. In addition to the IT skills, the school students had also been given exposure to entrepreneurship skills while undergoing the SUITS certificate programmes.