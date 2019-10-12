Bharathidasan University plans to double solar power generation from the existing 500 kvp (Kilowatts peak) on its main campus at Palkalaiperur on the outskirts of the city.

Higher Education Minister and Pro-Chancellor K.P. Anbalagan announced the proposal while delivering the Convocation address earlier this month. Utilising funding under RUSA (Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan), the university has established a grid interactive 500 kvp Solar PV Power Plant at a cost of ₹ 4.85 crore in 2016. While the RUSA funding was ₹4 crore, the university chipped in with the rest.

The solar plant generating 2,300 units electricity per day with an average of 69,000 units per month has reduced the monthly energy bill to the tune of ₹5.5 lakh.

The work was executed by Bengaluru-based Electronics Division of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited. A total of 1,052 panels were erected on an open land near the entrance.

Alongside, two smaller plants of 50 kvp capacity each were installed atop the buildings of Institute for Entrepreneurship and Career Development (IECD) and Bharathidasan University Technology Park (BUTP) on the Khajamalai campus at a cost of ₹ 1.05 crore of own funding.

The initial plan to establish a one-MW plant on the main campus was scaled down to 500 kvp due to fund constraint. A proposal was subsequently evolved to double up the solar power generation under the second phase, said K. Jeganathan, RUSA Coordinator of the university.

The supporting agency for funding will have to be identified, since the RUSA funding made earlier under the component, ‘Infrastructure Grants to Universities,’ has not been sustained.

The current RUSA funding of ₹ 15 crore is for establishment of Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Career Hub. The university has, so far, received ₹7.5 crore, in two instalments.

EOM