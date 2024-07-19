Bharathidasan University launches capacity building programme for public library personnel

A five-day capacity building programme for 60 public library professionals from Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh was launched by Bharathidasan University (BDU) in Tiruchi on Friday.

The programme was organised by the university’s Department of Library and Information Science as part of the National Mission on Libraries (NML) under the auspices of the Union Ministry of Culture.

In his inaugural address, NML project officer Dipanjan Chatterjee said: “NML was established in 2014 with four components: model libraries, surveys of public libraries, capacity building training programme, and the creation of the National Virtual Library of India. The first three components have been looked after by Raja Rammohun Roy Library Foundation (RRRLF). Besides this, two model libraries run by the Tamil Nadu government [District Central Libraries in Tiruchi and Vellore] were upgraded as model libraries with NML assistance of ₹68 lakh and ₹79 lakh respectively. The Thanjavur Sarasvati Mahal Library was given ₹667.48 lakh to improve its services as a model library.”

M. Sivakumar, District Central Library officer, said that public libraries should inculcate the reading habit among its users while integrating the latest tools and technology.

During the five-day programme, participants will be trained to update their information and computer technology (ICT) skills, and learn about library management, automation software and document conservation, said coordinator R. Balasubramani, professor, Department of Library and Information Science, BDU.

Field visits to the Sarasvati Mahal Library and Tamil University in Thanjavur will be conducted.

Y. Rama Mohan Rao, Editor, International Journal of Technology in Education, spoke.

The programme is scheduled to end on July 23.

