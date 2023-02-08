Bharathidasan University invites submission of applications for Women Achiever Award

February 08, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST

TIRUCHI: Bharathidasan University has invited submission of applications for Women Achiever 2023 Award from aspirants across Tamil Nadu, under the auspices of its Department of Women’s Studies.

The department has, for the last 18 years, been recognizing women achievers in various fields for the past 18 years with the ‘Munnodi Penmani’ award, presented every year on the occasion of International Women’s Day on March 8.

The objective behind this exercise is to identify and recognise women in the service of society without much visibility. Women achievers in the areas of academia, research, extension, and NGOs headed by women; those who had excelled in Arts, Management, Science, Medicine, Engineering, Technology, Social Services, and Entrepreneurship; physically challenged women; women in self help groups; women in media; and women in non-conventional areas; women leaders; and officials of government departments could apply, a press release issued by the university said.

Applicants have to submit their bio-data and a 10-page content including name, address, contact number( mobile, landline), the achievement, awards received so far, and their contribution to the society, with documents of evidences, photos and certificates, to the Director and Head, Department of Women’s Studies, Bharathidasan University, Khajamalai Campus, Tiruchi, Ph. 9841552799, email: dwsbdu@gmail.com.

The last date for receipt of nominations and applications February 20. The application could be downloaded from the University Website: www.bdu.ac.in, the press release said.