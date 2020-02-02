Tiruchirapalli

Bharathidasan University increases number of NSS awards

more-in

It has bagged a national award

The NSS Cell of Bharathidasan University (BDU) has doubled the number of ‘University NSS Awards’ for best performing volunteers, programme officers and NSS units of affiliated colleges for this year.

Ten awards were given under each category, NSS Volunteer (male), NSS Volunteer (female), NSS Programme Officer (male), NSS Programme Officer (female) and NSS units, at a function earlier this week.

Vice-Chancellor P. Manisankar handed over the awards to winners in the presence of Registrar G. Gopinath, and Controller of Examinations K. Duraiarasan.

State NSS Officer M. Senthil Kumar elaborated on the societal activities planned for the coming years.

The enhancement in the number of NSS awards follows after a national award was presented by the President to A. Lakshmi Prabha, NSS Programme Coordinator, BDU University, last year. Recognising the contribution of NSS volunteers in winning the national award, the university also presented mementoes to colleges.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tiruchirapalli
award and prize
Tamil Nadu
Tiruchi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 2, 2020 2:39:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/bharathidasan-university-increases-number-of-nss-awards/article30716997.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY