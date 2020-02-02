Bharathidasan University increases number of NSS awards

The NSS Cell of Bharathidasan University (BDU) has doubled the number of ‘University NSS Awards’ for best performing volunteers, programme officers and NSS units of affiliated colleges for this year.

Ten awards were given under each category, NSS Volunteer (male), NSS Volunteer (female), NSS Programme Officer (male), NSS Programme Officer (female) and NSS units, at a function earlier this week.

Vice-Chancellor P. Manisankar handed over the awards to winners in the presence of Registrar G. Gopinath, and Controller of Examinations K. Duraiarasan.

State NSS Officer M. Senthil Kumar elaborated on the societal activities planned for the coming years.

The enhancement in the number of NSS awards follows after a national award was presented by the President to A. Lakshmi Prabha, NSS Programme Coordinator, BDU University, last year. Recognising the contribution of NSS volunteers in winning the national award, the university also presented mementoes to colleges.