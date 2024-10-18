GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bharathidasan University hosts conference on ‘intelligent libraries’

Published - October 18, 2024 05:20 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The changes brought about in library science and usage due to technology and the need for institutions to adapt accordingly were the focus of the LISACON 2024 conference organised by the School of Library and Information Science, Bharathidasan University (BDU), in collaboration with LIS Academy, Bengaluru, on Thursday.

The three-day conference with the theme of “Intelligent Libraries” was inaugurated by R. Velraj, former Vice-Chancellor, Anna University, Chennai. K. Nageswara Rao, director, Defence Scientific Information and Development Organisation, M.K. Weerasinghe, senior professor, University of Kelaniya, Sri Lanka, and M. Selvam, BDU Vice-Chancellor, were present.

Mr. Velraj explained how smart technologies and tools such as artificial intelligence and machine learning had revolutionised research. At the same time, he said, students must spend quality time on serious study.

Approximately 200 delegates from India and abroad participated in the deliberations. Articles were contributed by library and information science professionals, computer science professionals, and research scholars from various countries.

A total of 125 papers were included in the pre-conference proceedings in two volumes covering various aspects of computerisation and internet-enabled services in libraries.

Conference chair P.V. Konnur, director B. Ramesh Babu, and organising secretary Srinivasa Raghavan spoke. The programme is scheduled to conclude on October 19.

