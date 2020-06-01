Bharathidasan University gets nod to fill up 54 vacancies

Tiruchi

01 June 2020 21:46 IST

Bharathidasan University has received the green signal from the higher education department to recruit new faculty to fill 54 vacancies for the positions of Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Professor.

The government had earlier put on hold the recruitment process to ensure adherence to roster system reservation in vogue in State universities.

With a plan to conduct the direct recruitment as per the latest UGC guidelines for central universities, the BDU had, last year, put in place a procedure for filling the posts whereby the institution is deemed as one unit rather than individual department. The 200-point roster was followed on that basis.

Advertising

Advertising

The Higher Education Department had subsequently issued a circular that the UGC’s guidelines on recruitment of faculties to central universities does not apply to State Universities. However, the BDU continued with the process on the ground that its recruitment notification was issued months before the circular was issued. As per the earlier schedule, the interview for direct recruitment was fixed on January 22, 24 and 25.

There was an overwhelming response for the direct recruitment notification. According to university sources, there were as many as 1,600 applications, including a good number of applications from candidates in front-ranking teaching and research universities abroad. However, the recruitment process was put on hold in anticipation of government clearance.

In a communication to BDU Registrar dated May 28, Principal Secretary of Higher Education Apoorva said: "You may proceed with the appointment of teaching posts in the Bharathidasan University in accordance with the UGC guidelines, and for the purpose of reservation of the posts, the university shall be taken as one unit.” A week prior to the communication from the Principal Secretary of Higher Education the Bharathidasan University Professors Association had made a representation to the Minister for Higher Education K.P. Anbazhagan stating that the BDU, to maintain its A+ accreditation by NAAC, has to fill up sanctioned faculty positions in many of the deaprtments where in the recent past a good number of professors had superannuated.

Filling of vacant faculty positions was the main criteria for evaluation and ranking done by apex bodies such as NAAC, FIST (Fund for Improvement of Science and Technology Infrastructure in Higher Educational Institutions, and for world ranking among universities, R. Sakthivel, president of BUPA, and K. Vetrivel, Secretary, said in a letter to the Higher Education Minister.