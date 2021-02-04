Bharathidasan University gets new V-C

Tiruchi

Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Friday appointed M. Selvam, Syndicate Member of Alagappa University, as Vice-Chancellor of Bharathidasan University in Tiruchi.

Mr. Selvam will hold office for a period of three years from the date of his assumption of charge, according to a press release issued by the Raj Bhavan. He will succeed Prof P. Manisankar, whose tenure was recently extended until further orders.

Mr. Selvam, who retired from service about three years ago, serves as the Accreditation Ambassador under the UGC’s Paramarsh Scheme. He has a rich academic experience of about 36 years. He worked as Professor and Head of the Department of Commerce and International Studies in Alagappa University.

He has published 12 research articles in listed journals and authored two books and 66-course materials for several universities.

Mr. Selvam, who has executed four research projects and guided 12 research scholars successfully in their Ph.D courses, has expertise in assessment and accreditation of universities and his contribution in Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Alagappa University and other universities enabled them to secure high scores in NAAC ranking.

Expressing happiness over his appointment, Mr. Selvam told The Hindu that he would make use of his experience to spur the growth of Bharathidasan University.