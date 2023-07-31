‘Bharathidasan University convocation to be held soon’

July 31, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The 38th convocation of Bharathidasan University is to be held soon and candidates can submit applications to receive their degree certificates.

In a press release, L. Ganesan, Registrar (in-charge), said the Ph.D. candidates should download a separate convocation application form and the completed forms along with necessary enclosures should be sent directly to the Controller of Examinations, Bharathidasan University, Tiruchi - 620024 on or before August 16.

Candidates who secure the first ranks in the April 2023 examinations too should submit the filled-in degree certificate application forms directly to the Controller of Examinations before August 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

Undergraduate, postgraduate, M. Phil, diploma and certificate course candidates who qualified in the examinations prior to November 2022 and in November 2022 and April 2023 (including candidates from the Centre for Distance and Online Education) have to submit their filled-in applications with the necessary fee through the colleges / institutions where they had undergone the programme. All affiliate college principals are required to submit the filled-in degree certificate application forms to this office on or before September 15.

Candidates can download the application forms from the university website www.bdu.ac.in , the release added.

The last convocation of the university was held on December 9, 2021. The university has not conducted its convocation thereafter. Candidates, who completed their degree programmes in 2020-21 and 2021-22, have not been distributed degrees yet, causing discontent among the students and triggering criticism in academic circles.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.