Bharathidasan University will hold its 39th annual convocation on its Palkalaiperur campus in Tiruchi on October 29.

Governor R.N. Ravi, who is also the Chancellor of the university, will preside over the function and confer the degrees, in the presence of Govi Chezhiaan, Minister for Higher Education and Pro-Chancellor. N. Kalaiselvi, secretary, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, will deliver the convocation address, a varsity press release said.

