Bharathidasan University conducts induction programme for freshers

As mandated by the University Grants Commission and the National Assessment and Accreditation Council, Bharathidasan University conducted Students Induction Programme (SIP) for freshers in various departments over a three-day duration.

The purpose of the SIP, Vice-Chancellor M. Selvam said, was to familiarise students with the facilities in the university. The programme, he felt, would make the freshers comfortable with the university environment.

During the three-day programme that culminated on Wednesday, the students were also oriented on soft skills and insights into future job market.

G. Ravindran, former Head of the Department of English, St. Joseph’s College, Tiruchi, in his special address on ‘Building Blocks of Communication and Soft Skill’ focussed on traits of success such as adaptability, active listening, lateral thinking, and time management.

S. Iyyampillai, former Senior Professor of Economics, Bharathidasan University, in his lecture on ‘What Next?’ urged students to learn beyond books, classroom, and teachers. He explained how one can learn from one’s own experiences as well. T. R. Gurumoorthy, Senior Professor and Head, Department of Commerce, Alagappa University, delivered a talk on ‘Moulding the Individual for Inner Engineering, Motivation and Leadership’, while R. Raja Govindasamy, former principal, Thiagarajar College (Autonomous), Madurai, motivated the students on the topic ‘Positive Attitude Amplifies Achievement Aptitude and Attitude’

Presentations were also made on various Cells/Centres such as Anti- Ragging, Anti-Sexual Harassment, Internal Complaints Committee, NSS, NCC, Green and Clean Initiative, Youth Red Cross, Placement, Institute for Entrepreneurship and Career Development, BECH (Bharathidasan University Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Career Hub), Business Development Centre, Bharathidasan University Technology Park, and SC/ST Cell.

A video produced by Department of Educational Technology about the University Departments and facilities was screened for the students. Motivational videos were also displayed and around 1200 students from all the Departments from both Main and Khajamalai Campuses participated in the programmes, said M. Selvam, Syndicate Member and Coordinator, BDU, SIP 2021.

To ensure the adherence of SOP, these students were divided into four batches of around 300 students in each.