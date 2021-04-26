Bharathidasan University brings out handbook on IPR

26 April 2021 18:51 IST

Tiruchi

Bharathidasan

University has published a handbook on Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) for the benefit of students who had taken up value-added course on the topic.

Vice-Chancellor M. Selvam released the handbook on Monday at a virtual function, coinciding with the World Intellectual Property Day celebration, in the presence of the Registrar Gopinath Ganapathy and IPR Cell Coordinator M. Sundararaman.

The handbook will pave way for creating an IPR ecosystem in the campus, U. Alibava, in-charge - Publication Division, said.

The IPR Cell offers training programmes, conducting value-added course and providing patent-filing support to researchers in the university, Prof. Sundararaman said while highlighting its role in securing NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council), NIRF (National Institute Ranking Framework) Ranking and ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements) Ranking.

In his address, the Vice-Chancellor said innovation and IPR were of utmost importance in higher educational institutions, and exhorted all educationists to be involved in IP activities such as patent, copyrights, Geographical Indicators, and trade mark, irrespective of their discipline: arts, science, engineering, management, law or medicine. Prof. Selvam also called upon research scholars to involve in orienting their tasks towards innovation for the progress of the institution and the nation.

The Vice-Chancellor honoured researchers S. Achiraman of Department of Environmental Biotechnology, T. Jai Sankar of Department of Statistics, M. Manickavasagam of Department of Biotechnology, M. B. Viswanathan of Department of Botany, and K. Jeganathan of Department of Physics, in appreciation of their involvement in patent activity and protection of intellectual assets.