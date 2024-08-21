ADVERTISEMENT

Bharathidasan University begins issuing provisional certificates

Published - August 21, 2024 06:45 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A significant number of students from affiliated colleges are still waiting for the documents

The Hindu Bureau

Bharathidasan University (BDU) has begun issuing provisional certificates to graduates of the 2023-2024 batch, after results were declared on June 29, amidst complaints that students continue are forced to wait for the document in many institutions.

“We have started issuing the provisional certificates from Monday. Students who had failed in just one paper were allowed to sit for an ‘instant examination.’ This needs 20-25 days to be conducted, and evaluated. We also have to collate marks from colleges for certain papers, after which the result is finalised,” BDU vice-chancellor M. Selvam told The Hindu on Wednesday.

Sources in affiliated institutions and students had expressed concern over the delay in the issue of provisional certificates and consolidated mark sheets. Provisional certificates have a validity of six months, and are essential for fresh graduates applying for jobs or higher studies.

Over 70,000 students are estimated to pass out of BDU and its colleges in the Tiruchi district this year.

Several autonomous colleges in the city have begun issuing provisional certificates on their own authority, to help their students keep track of the paperwork.

“While the degrees are authorised by Bharathidasan University, autonomous colleges are allowed to issue provisional certificates to their graduates, with BDU’s concurrence,” said the principal of a city institution.

When contacted, M. S. Balamurugan, state president, Association of University Teachers, said, “Delaying a routine procedure that affects thousands of students, for the sake of a small number of people, cannot be justified. If what the university officials say is indeed true, the problem cannot be rectified soon. There has been no real progress in the past few days.”

