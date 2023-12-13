ADVERTISEMENT

Bharathidasan University announces new dates for semester exams

December 13, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Bharathidasan University (BDU) on Wednesday announced new dates for the end-of-semester exams for its undergraduate and postgraduate courses, which were postponed in the wake of heavy rain and cyclonic weather.

According to an official statement from the Controller of Examinations, the exams that were due to be held from December 11 to 16, will now be held from December 21 to 23, and December 26 to 28, with no change in timings. Tests will not be held on December 24 and 25, said the statement.

