Bharathidasan University announces month-long ‘skill training in fashion tailoring’

December 27, 2022 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Department of Women’s Studies, Bharathidasan University, will be conducting a month-long ‘skill training in fashion tailoring’ programme on Khajamalai campus from January 5, 2023.

According to a press release, there is no age limit or requirement of any educational qualification for availing the utility of the programme to be offered at nominal costs.

The training, open for men, women and transgenders, will be in three phases: preliminary, intermediate and final, for the three months, the release said.

For the convenience of students in colleges and universities, the training will be conducted in three schedules: 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m., 1.30 p.m. to 3.30 p.m., and from 3.45 p.m. to 5.45 p.m.

Those interested could contact the Director, Department of Women’s Studies, Bharathidasan University, Khajamalai Campus, Tiruchi, 620023, Ph. 9842773237.