HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bharathidasan University announces month-long ‘skill training in fashion tailoring’

December 27, 2022 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Women’s Studies, Bharathidasan University, will be conducting a month-long ‘skill training in fashion tailoring’ programme on Khajamalai campus from January 5, 2023.

According to a press release, there is no age limit or requirement of any educational qualification for availing the utility of the programme to be offered at nominal costs.

The training, open for men, women and transgenders, will be in three phases: preliminary, intermediate and final, for the three months, the release said.

For the convenience of students in colleges and universities, the training will be conducted in three schedules: 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m., 1.30 p.m. to 3.30 p.m., and from 3.45 p.m. to 5.45 p.m.

Those interested could contact the Director, Department of Women’s Studies, Bharathidasan University, Khajamalai Campus, Tiruchi, 620023, Ph. 9842773237.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.