Bharathidasan Institute of Management in Tiruchi helps entrepreneurs with sustainable business models

Bharathidasan Institute of Management (BIM) has been helping entrepreneurs to improve their business models in a scientific manner by implementing classroom learning in a real-time context.

BIM’s placement reports, audited by Credit Rating Information Services of India Limited (CRISIL), indicate that that candidates have been offered a salary of ₹12. 4 lakh on an average, while the highest has been ₹20.5 lakh this year.

The students recently undertook an internship at a small dairy farm in Kattur and streamlined its marketing practices through digital technology, and also introduced the management team to e-commerce.

Two BIM faculty members conducted a management development programme for a medium-sized hatchery near Tiruchi to train its staff in sales and marketing the poultry products. BIM is also formulating case studies on a Karur-based recycled fibre garments factory, to be used in classroom teaching.

In an interaction with The Hindu, BIM director Asit K. Barma said that these initiatives were in keeping with the 40-year-old institution’s goals to use a ‘pi-shaped pedagogy’ to create social equity. BIM’s Centre of Sustainable Development has been working on issues related to environment, society and governance, with a slew of projects. Key among these is the Memorandum of Understanding with Irrigation Management and Training Institute, Tiruchi to promote artificial intelligence, machine learning and digital best practices in agriculture and irrigation.

The CSD is also working with International Centre for Clean Water at the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras to research sustainable water conservation and management methods.

Besides being the academic partner for the two-year Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Fellowship Programme, BIM is involved in ongoing administrative research projects. “We are working on the voters’ portal for the Election Commission among others,” said Mr. Barma.