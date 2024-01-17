GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bharat is moving towards Ramrajya, says Governor R.N. Ravi

January 17, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Asserting that the name of Lord Ram was resonating in every nook and corner of the country with the construction of the temple dedicated to him at Ayodhya, Governor R.N. Ravi on Wednesday said that the country, Bharat, was moving towards Ramrajya.

Speaking at ‘Ayothi Ramanum Tamizh Kambanum’, an event organised by the Hindu Alaya Pathukappu Iyakkam at Therazhundur in Mayiladuthurai district, Mr. Ravi said that Bharat was not just a political state. It might have different regions, religions, customs and practices. But it was a family, and the soul of Bharat was Lord Ram. He was everywhere in the country. He was there in the Constitution as well. The original Constitution of the country had a painting of the crowning ceremony of Lord Ram, he claimed.

“There were many references to Ram in Silapathikaram, Manimekalai, Agananooru and Purananooru. [Poet] Kambar was a pioneer in taking the name to the people’s hearts. The legacy of Kambar should be remembered forever, and his works should be popularised among the people, particularly the youth of the country,” he said.

Earlier, Mr. Ravi visited Kambarmedu in Therazhundur, believed to be the birthplace of Kambar, which is a protected site under the control of the Archaeological Survey of India. He also garlanded the statue of the poet.

