Bharat Gaurav ‘Punya Teerth Yathirai’ tourist train arrives in Tiruchi

May 05, 2023 05:02 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Bharat Gaurav tourist train, launched by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC), South Zone, covering various holy places in the eastern and northern parts of India, arrived at Tiruchi Railway Junction on Friday.

The IRCTC South Zone launched an exclusive Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train named ‘Punya Teerth Yathirai’ covering Puri, Konark, Kolkata, Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj. The 12-day journey of the train started at Kochuveli in Kerala on Thursday, May 4.

I. Senthil Kumar, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Tiruchii Division, felicitated the passengers at Tiruchi Railway Junction, where the train arrived on Friday.

According to a press release, the aim of operating Bharat Gaurav Trains is to promote tourism by developing theme-based tourism circuits, connecting significant places that have religious and cultural importance.

The package includes the train journey, accommodation, food, and visits to the cultural centres including Jagannath temple at Puri, Sun temple at Konark, Kalighat Kali temple and Dakshineswar temple in Kolkata, Mahabodhi temple and Vishnupad temple at Gaya, Sankat Mochan temple, Kasi Vishwanath temple, Kasi Visalakshi temple and Annapoorani Temple at Varanasi, Ram Janmabhoomi temple and Hanuman temple at Ayodhya, Triveni Sangamam and Sri Hanuman temple at Prayagraj.

As many as 149 passengers from six boarding stations in Tiruchi Division have taken up the journey, a press release said. The IRCTC South Zone has also scheduled the operation of two more Bharat Gaurav Trains in the upcoming weeks.