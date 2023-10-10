Better police vigilance help check stunt riders on Tiruchi roads

October 10, 2023 04:40 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Greater vigilance has helped check motorbike stunt riding in the city to a large extent though many two-wheeler motorists continue to disobey the helmet rule irrespective of the heavy fines imposed, traffic authorities have said.

“We have seen a significant reduction in the number of bike stunts, especially among young riders, in the past six months, due to a variety of reasons. The recent cancellation of YouTuber and racer T.T.F Vasan’s driving licence for 10 years due to rash riding on a public road has been a major deterrent. Even before this, we have been tracing illegal bike stunts through social media, with the help of Cyber Cell, and punishing violators,” B. Joseph Nixon, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Traffic, told The Hindu.

The vlogger-cum-motorcycle racer was thrown off his bike while performing a wheelie on the service road of Chennai-Vellore national highway on September 17.

According to the new traffic rules introduced last year, bike racing in public can attract a fine of ₹5,000 for the first offence, and ₹10,000 for the second time. The spot fine for riding without a helmet is ₹1,000.

The official said that compliance to the helmet rule was still unsatisfactory, despite the new fine. “Motorists have to understand the role that safety gear like helmets play in saving lives in road accidents. We are constantly conducting awareness programmes, especially among young two-wheeler users, about helmet usage,” Mr. Nixon said.

Many activists pointed out that underage drivers of two-wheelers are increasing in the city, as more children ride their motorbikes themselves to school. “Parking lots of most campuses are filled with students’ bikes. Parents are buying their children high-performance motorbikes, which could be risky for inexperienced riders,” said P. Ayyarappan, founder of Road User Welfare Organisation.

Mr. Ayyarappan said the stunt bikers were a threat to other road users. “Overspeeding and doing ‘wheelies’ just for the sake of getting popular online is a dangerous trend. Young people have lost their lives in such daredevilry. Both parents and authorities need to take a serious look at how to reverse this trend.”