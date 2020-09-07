Best teacher awardees felicitated

School teachers who were selected for the Dr. Radhakrishnan Best Teacher Awards were presented with the same in the respective districts in the central region on Monday.

The awardees were finalised on the basis of several parameters that include enforcement of discipline, creating self-confidence, providing encouragement, and helping tendency that would transform students into fine human beings, according to Education department officials.

Recipients of the award consisting of ₹ 10,000 cash component and a silver medal were felicitated for their social concern and selfless service for the progress of future generation. They were recognised for their vibrancy in student enrolment, creating environmental awareness and adopting innovative teaching methods.

In Tiruchi, Vellamandi N. Natarajan, Tourism Minister, and S.Valarmathi, Minister for Backward Classes Welfare, along with Collector S. Sivarasu, presented the awards to 14 teachers. The awardees were: Lecturer of DIET, Kumulur, M. Anbuselvan; Physical Director of Govt. Adi Dravida Welfare HSS at Thulayanatham in Musiri block M.M.K. Harihara Ramachandran; Post Graduate Assistant in Tamil, Sevasangam Girls HSS, E. Sugirthabai; Headmaster of Arasangudi Boys HSS A. Mohammed Farooq; Headmistress of Savithri Vidyasala Hindu Girls HSS S. Usha; Headmaster of The Boys Higher Secondary School, Srirangam, K. Venkatesh; Post Graduate Assistant in E.R. HSS V. Ramakrishnan; Headmistress of TELC Primary School T. Suganthi Daisy Rani; Dharanallur; Headmistress of Alangavilas Singarapillai Memorial Middle School K.P. Udhayarani; Headmistress of P.S.E.L Tamil Medium Middle School HM V. Tamilselvi; Secondary level teacher of St. Cecilia Primary School Secondary, Mugavanur, J. Imelda Rani; Headmistress of Uppiliapuram Primary School R. Maheshwari; Headmistress of Jeyankondan Primary School P. Tamilselvi; and teacher of Adams Matric HSS Arifa Abdullah.

Ariyalur

AIADMK Chief Whip S. Rajendran honoured 11 awardees in the presence of Collector T. Rathna and senior officials of Education department. The 11 awardees constituted Headmaster of Melanikuzhi Govt. HSS K. Kodiyarasu; Headmistress of Ariyalur Government Girls' HSS S. Uma; Headmaster of Solankudikadu Govt. HSS A. Veeramani; Headmaster of Idayakurichi Govt. HSS C. Velvoli; Headmistress of Nirmala Girls' HSS C. Rose Poulin; S. Malathi of R.C. St. Teresa Elementary School; Secondary teacher of R.C. Aided Elementary School, Jayankondam A. Revathi; Headmistress of R.C. Nirmala Gandhi Middle School, Ariyalur, P. Nambikkai Mary; Headmistress of Kulamanickam St. Innasiriyar Elementary School P. Parnathmary; Headmistress of Vizhappallam St. Sebasthiyar Middle School P. Susai Mary; and Principal of Senthurai St. Teresa Matric HSS Christina.

Pudukottai

In Pudukottai district, 12 teachers were honoured by Collector P. Uma Maheshwari. The Collector lauded the role played by teachers at times of emergencies.

Nagapattinam

In Nagapattinam district, 10 recipients of the Dr. Radhakrishnan Best Teacher Award were honoured by Textiles Minister O.S. Manian in the presence of Collector Pradeep P. Nair.The Minister said the teachers were instrumental in scaling up enrolment of students at different levels.

Karur

Transport Minister M. R. Vijayabhaskar and District Collector T. Anbazhagan feted the teachers for enhancing enrolment of students in government schools and colleges.

They felicitated nine awardees: Headmaster of Easanatham Govt HSS P. Maruthaiveeran; Headmistress of Karur Govt. Girls HSS R. Vijayarani; Headmistress of Pavithram Govt High School R. Tamilselvi; teacher of Jegathapi Govt. Model HSS P. Kamatchi; Secondary teacher of Gandhigram Colony PU Primary school S. Thilagavathi; Headmaster of Thottiyapatti PU Elementary School K. Moorthy; Headmistress of Adhinatham PU Middle School M. Geetha; Headmistress of Pappayampatti PU Middle School M. Vimala; and Principal of Puliyur Chettinadu Rani Meyyammai Matric School R. Gowri.