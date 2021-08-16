Best practices help Kallakudi bag Best Town Panchayat Award

Tiruchi

16 August 2021 20:02 IST

It has adopted an integrated approach towards solid waste management

Good solid waste management practices along with an overall improvement in civic amenities have helped Kallakudi bag the Best Town Panchayat award from the State government this Independence Day.

Adopting an integrated approach towards solid waste management, the Town Panchayat situated near Lalgudi in Tiruchi district has converted a 1.33 acre once-reeking compost yard into a Resource Recovery Park, where residents can now take a stroll.

The town with a population 13,461 spread over an area of 11 square km generates about 3.50 tonnes of solid waste every day. It has a good primary door-to-door collection and segregation system and a well planned disposal process. Bio-mining is also done to process the accumulated waste at the compost yard.

“The Resource Recovery Park now produces different types of bio fertilizers, including vermi compost, from degradable waste. The bio fertilizers are sold to farmers at nominal rates. We also recycle and reuse various other non degradable wastes.” says Sakul Ameed, Executive Officer, Kallakudi Town Panchayat, who took charge as the administration head of the civic body about 18 months ago.

Some of the non degradable wastes are being sent to a cement factory for use as fuel in their kiln, the rest are recycled and reused. For instance, plastic waste are shredded and used for laying roads and making paver blocks as an alternative to bricks. Discarded cloth material collected mostly from tailor shops in the town are used for making door mats, with the help of machines supplied by a voluntary organisation, according to Mr. Ameed.

The town panchayat also rears a cow and a bull, besides a few goats and ducks. “We feed the animals with leafy waste and their dung is used to generate bio gas. The income generated from the park is being shared on a 75: 25 ratio between the sanitary workers/self help group members and the government,” he added.

The town panchayat has also raised a dense urban forest adopting the Miyawaki technique in a portion of a three-acre park site in the town with walking tracks. About 24,000 tree saplings of native species have been raised, entirely with contributions from locals and voluntary organisations, and all the saplings have grown well. The remaining portion of the park site is being developed as a playground for kids and youth. The town panchayat also has a model rainwater harvesting structure and marriage halls have been instructed to go in for solar power units.

“We also ensure adequate water supply, streetlights and good amenities in the town. The residents also respond positively and our tax collection is very healthy,” said Mr.Ameed.