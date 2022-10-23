Best performing postal staff honoured

:

Postal staff who rendered excellent service in post offices falling under the Srirangam Postal Division were honoured at a function held at Srirangam recently and presented with excellence awards.

Postmaster General, Central Region, Tiruchi A. Govindarajan gave away the awards at the Divisional Excellence Awards Ceremony for the financial year 2021-2022. Mr. Govindarajan highlighted the achievements of the postal services on the occasion. Superintendent of Post Offices, Srirangam Postal Division K. Vijaya presided over the event in which officials and employees participated, a press release said.