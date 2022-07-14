Bengaluru - Karaikal daily train services to be restored soon

Southern Railway has announced the resumption of the Bengaluru - Karaikal - Bengaluru daily train services. It will be operated as an unreserved express.

The train service from Bengaluru will resume from July 25 with a composition of 10 general second class and two SLR coaches. Train No. 16529 Bengaluru - Karaikal unreserved express special will leave Bengaluru at 7.30 a.m. and reach Karaikal at 10.35 p.m.

Train No. 16530 Karaikal - Bengaluru unreserved express will be restored from July 26. It will have a composition of 10 general second class and two SLR coaches. The train will leave Karaikal at 5.30 a.m. and reach Bengaluru at 9.30 p.m. The trains will have stoppages at Baiyyappanahalli, Belandur Road, Karmelaram, Heelalige, Anekal Road, Hosur, Kelamangalam, Periyanaga Thumai, Rayakottai, Marandahalli, Palakkodu, Dharmapuri, Sivadi, Muttampatti Halt, Toppur, Karuvalli, Semmandappatti, Omalur, Salem Junction, Salem Market, Salem Town, Ayodhyapattanam Halt, Minnampalli, Valappadi Gate Halt, Ettapur Road, Pedanyknpalayam, Attur, Talaivasal, Melnariyapanur Halt, Chinna Salem, Siruvattur Halt, Pukkirivari, Kuttakudi, Mukhasa Parur, Vriddhachalam Junction, Uttangal Mangalam, Neyveli, Vadalur, Kurinjipadi, Cuddalore Port Junction, Parangipettai, Chidambaram, Vallampadugai, Kollidam, Sirkazhi, Vaithisvarankoil, Anandatandavapuram, Nidur, Mayiladuthurai Junction, Peralam, Nannilam, Tiruvarur Junction, Nagapattinam Junction and Nagore, a press release from Tiruchi Railway Division said.