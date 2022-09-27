Bengali families await Durga Puja celebrations at BHEL township

The Hindu Bureau
September 27, 2022 18:16 IST

The upcoming festive week will be extra special for approximately 40 Bengali families in Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) Kailasapuram township, as they await Durga Puja celebrations from October 1 to 5.

“This being the first Durga Puja after the COVID-19 lockdown we are all excited. But, we have scaled down the function in order to maintain hygiene and safety protocols,” Rajib Lochan Chattopadhyay, vice-president, BHEL Durga Puja Celebration Committee, told The Hindu.

The puja is traditionally celebrated in West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, Odisha and Tripura, in homage to Goddess Durga, and her victory over Mahishasura.

Clay idols of the main deities made in Coimbatore will be installed in the Durga Puja Hall at Kailasapuram Club for the duration of the festivities. “Bengali priests will also be coming from Coimbatore to perform the prayer rites,” said Mr. Chattopadhyay.

The venue will be open to the public for the festive week. “We are expecting a larger crowd in the evenings,” he said.

More information may be had from (Mob): 7598541233.

