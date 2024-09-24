Benefits of physiotherapy in nerve rehabilitation stressed

An early start to physiotherapy, with consistent practice for up to 90 days, is essential to retrain the brain and help patients of nerve injuries become functionally independent, doctors said.

Speaking at a press gathering to raise awareness of the issue on Tuesday, S. Vijaykumar, neurosurgeon, Neuro One Hospital, said, “Physiotherapy and rehabilitation are an important part of neuro-services in the healthcare sector these days. For best results, physiotherapy must be started as early as possible and continued for up to 90 days in order to let the brain rewire itself through repetitive learning. Even those who cannot regain their previous level of fitness can hope to at least prevent further damage by exercising to the best of their ability.”

Neuro-rehabilitation is a complex medical process which aims to aid recovery from a nervous system injury (caused by disorders such as stroke, Parkinson’s Disease or multiple sclerosis) and to minimise or compensate for any functional alternations resulting from it.

Chief physiotherapist Prasad Ramalingam said that the hospital had recently added a combined electrotherapy unit for stimulating nerves, treadmill training with body weight support and robot-assisted therapy to benefit patients from places in and around Tiruchi. “The specialists who participate include psychiatrists, neurologists, physiotherapists and occupational therapists. It is a team effort,” said Mr. Ramalingam.

An interactive session was held with patients who had undergone rehabilitation treatment at the hospital. D. Ramesh, general manager, spoke.