ADVERTISEMENT

Benefits of mother’s milk highlighted

August 02, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Event held as part of World Breastfeeding Week campaign

The Hindu Bureau

The benefits of mother’s milk for infants was highlighted at an awareness programme held in Tiruchi city on Wednesday as part of World Breastfeeding Week (August 1-7).

The programme, organised by the district administration, Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) and healthcare authorities, emphasised the need for enabling working mothers to feed their children and avoid supplements.

According to an official statement, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar spoke on the importance of mother’s milk as a natural source of nutrition for children from birth up to two years of age. The need to combine breastfeeding with solid foods for children after the age of six months in order to ensure healthy growth was also highlighted by medical experts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Lactating mothers were advised to keep up with the practice even while employed instead of opting for milk substitutes, for their children’s welfare, as per the motto ‘Let’s make breastfeeding and work, work!’, promoted by World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action (WABA), this year.

Participants in the programme were gifted kits with nutritious food items.

D. Nehru, Dean, K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College, and senior officials participated in the programme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US