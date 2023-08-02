Benefits of mother’s milk highlighted

August 02, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The benefits of mother’s milk for infants was highlighted at an awareness programme held in Tiruchi city on Wednesday as part of World Breastfeeding Week (August 1-7).

The programme, organised by the district administration, Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) and healthcare authorities, emphasised the need for enabling working mothers to feed their children and avoid supplements.

According to an official statement, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar spoke on the importance of mother’s milk as a natural source of nutrition for children from birth up to two years of age. The need to combine breastfeeding with solid foods for children after the age of six months in order to ensure healthy growth was also highlighted by medical experts.

Lactating mothers were advised to keep up with the practice even while employed instead of opting for milk substitutes, for their children’s welfare, as per the motto ‘Let’s make breastfeeding and work, work!’, promoted by World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action (WABA), this year.

Participants in the programme were gifted kits with nutritious food items.

D. Nehru, Dean, K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College, and senior officials participated in the programme.