Beneficiaries in Thirubhuvanam elated over issue of pattas

February 05, 2024 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - THANJAVUR

More than 250 persons residing in Thirubhuvanam in Thanjavur district were elated when their demand for ‘pattas’ pending for the past 10 decades was fulfilled through the ‘Makkaludan Mudalvar’ scheme.

According to official sources, hundreds of families such as the family of R.Rahmathullah of Thirubhuvanam residing on government poromboke lands were seeking ‘pattas’ since their families lived in succession on a piece of land for generations.

Rahmathullah and 250 others residing on ‘non-patta’ lands in Thirubhuvanam submitted petitions seeking the issuance of pattas to them at the ‘Makkaludan Mudalvar’ scheme camp held at Thirubhuvanam in December last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The families’ persistent demand for ‘pattas’ in their names for decades was backed by the Government Whip and Thiruvidaimaruthur MLA, Govi. Chezhiaan and the Mayiladuthurai MP S. Ramalingam, Collector Deepak Jacob ordered the conversion of the land category of 6.38 hectares of land bearing the survey number 520/1 in Thirubhuvanam to enable the issue of residential pattas to the beneficiaries.

The change of land category was invoked through government order number 435 of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department dated August 16, 2023, sources said.

The District Revenue Department started issuing ‘pattas’ from January this year and all those who applied for ‘pattas’ would receive the documents before the end of this month, the official sources said.

Meanwhile, a farmer of Mangudi hamlet in Valaiyapettai Village Panchayat in Kumbakonam taluk M. Chandrasekaran (63) got a ‘patta’ in his name for the 21 cents of agriculture land in Valaiyapettai, which he had been seeking over the past three decades.

His request was considered positively by officials following his submission of ‘patta’ request at the ‘Makkaludan Mudalvar’ scheme camp held at Valaiyapettai on December 20, 2023, sources added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.