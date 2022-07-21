Beneficiaries identified for free spectacles

A total of 140 persons will receive free spectacles under Oil and Natural Gas Corporation’s corporate social responsibility scheme.

The beneficiaries were identified at a general medicine and eye camp conducted by ONGC in association with Meenakshi Hospital, Thanjavur, Dr. Aggarwal Eye Hospital, Kumbakonam, and Elder for Elders Charitable Organisation at Alivalam hamlet recently.

Around 400 people underwent general medical check-up, blood pressure, sugar level, ECG test and eye examination at the camp, which was inaugurated by ONGC’s Karaikal Asset Manager, Anurag.

Inaugurating the camp, ONGC Karaikal Asset Managerm said it had been proposed to organise health camps every month as part of the CSR activities of the Corporation.