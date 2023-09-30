Below average rainfall predicted for Tiruchi district during NE monsoon

September 30, 2023 01:55 am | Updated 01:57 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Agro Climate Research Centre (ACRC), Directorate of Crop Management, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), Coimbatore, has predicted that Tiruchi district is likely to below average rainfall during the North East monsoon.

The annual normal rainfall of Tiruchi was 742.1 mm. Among the monsoons, the North East monsoon brings more rainfall (378 mm) to the district and the South West monsoon 277 mm. This year, Tiruchi district is expected to receive 6.3% less than the long-period average for the NE monsoon. The monsoon season is expected to bring 354 mm of rainfall to the district, the District Agromet Field Unit (DAMU) functioning at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra Sirugamani, said in an advisory citing the ACRC prediction.

The advisory lists a few do’s and don’t’s for farmers, besides crop-specific plant protection measures to be adopted during the NE monsoon in the district. It suggested that farmers go in for short or medium-duration varieties suitable for the monsoon and not opt for long-duration varieties unless assured irrigation is available. Small crisscross bunds should be created at 20-foot intervals in the fields to facilitate in situ water harvesting. The harvested water during the cropping season could be diverted to the farm pond.

ADVERTISEMENT

Laying stress on timely sowing, the advisory urged farmers to utilise the terminal showers of the south west monsoon and competed sowing of crops before the second week of October. Pre-monsoon sowing with seed hardening is advised for all rainfed crops and broad bed furrow method of sowing is suggested for black soil areas.

In ridges and furrows, sowing should be taken up at 1/3rd height from the base in ridges. Crop residues could be used as mulch to prevent loss of soil moisture, the advisory suggested.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.