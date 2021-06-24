Below 1,000 cases for the first time in months

TIRUCHI

24 June 2021 21:48 IST

The central districts on Thursday reported 985 fresh cases of COVID-19. This is the first time that the region is reporting less than 1,000 fresh cases since April when the cases began to spike. The number of deaths reported too, witnessed a significant decline - 22 patients succumbed to the viral infection.

All districts in the district reported less than 10 deaths. Eight patients succumbed to the viral infection in Tiruchi district. Pudukottai recorded five deaths, while Karur, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, and Thanjavur reported two each. One patient succumbed to the illness in Ariyalur district. No deaths were reported in Tiruvarur.

Thanjavur reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the region with 305 patients reporting positive.

In Tiruchi district, 235 patients tested positive, while Nagapattinam reported 108 fresh cases. Both Karur and Tiruvarur reported 80 fresh cases, and Pudukottai, 77. According to data published in the COVID-19 bulletin released by the Department of Medical and Family Welfare, Nagapattinam district had only 18 ICU beds vacant, and Pudukottai, 19. Karur had increased its ICU bed vacancy to 78, Tiruvarur had 102, Tiruchi and Thanjavur districts had 263 and 181 beds vacant, respectively.

Ariyalur recorded 63 fresh COVID-19 cases, while Perambalur district reported 37. Meanwhile, Perambalur had 40 vacant ICU beds, and Ariyalur had 26.