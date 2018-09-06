Beggar’s gesture to flood victims

His contribution to the Kerala flood victims may be minuscule but it was no less than others in intent and the spirit of giving.

A beggar, aged about 60, caught those manning a collection centre set up by the National Cadets Corps (NCC) 2 TN Armed Squadron in Tiruchi to mobilise relief materials for flood victims in Kerala, by surprise recently when he dropped in to hand over a couple of packets of biscuits in his possession.

Sporting a shoulder bag, the man who was walking along Bharathidasan Road dropped in to enquire with the NCC officials about the purpose of the centre. The incident had taken place on August 31. When they told him that they were collecting food and relief items for the Kerala flood victims, he took out two packets of biscuits and a couple of oranges from his bag and handed them over to officials as his contribution to the victims.

When asked about his identity, he had given his name as Ashokan from Thanjavur and said he had been living on alms.

“The value of his contribution may be ₹30 or 40 but we were amazed by his act of giving. I was really moved on hearing his words that Keralites are our brothers and sisters and it is our duty to help them out when they are in distress. I feel it was bigger than the contribution of many rich people,” Colonel R.P. Sabu, Commanding Officer, 2 TN Armd Squadron Tiruchi, who witnessed Ashokan's action, said.