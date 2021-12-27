‘Beema Bamboo’ saplings planted

Tiruchi

27 December 2021 07:39 IST

‘Beema Bamboo’, a tissue-cultured variety, has a higher capacity to absorb carbon dioxide and produce oxygen

Central Workshops, Southern Railway, Golden Rock, has undertaken mass plantation with a special variety of bamboo on its premises, which has commercial and environmental benefits.

On Saturday, authorities in the township arranged for planting 2021 saplings as a mark of respect to late Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee, on his birth anniversary.

The ‘Beema Bamboo’, a tissue-cultured variety, has a higher capacity to absorb carbon dioxide and produce oxygen, a press release said.

This variety of bamboo helps in substantial reduction of Green House Gas (GHG) emission. Accordingly the garden was named as ‘MMXXI Atal Prana Garden’, signifying 2021 in Roman letters.