Tiruchirapalli

‘Beema Bamboo’ saplings planted

Saplings of Beema Bamboo variety being planted at the Golden Rock workshop in Tiruchi on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: HAND OUT

Central Workshops, Southern Railway, Golden Rock, has undertaken mass plantation with a special variety of bamboo on its premises, which has commercial and environmental benefits.

On Saturday, authorities in the township arranged for planting 2021 saplings as a mark of respect to late Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee, on his birth anniversary.

The ‘Beema Bamboo’, a tissue-cultured variety, has a higher capacity to absorb carbon dioxide and produce oxygen, a press release said.

This variety of bamboo helps in substantial reduction of Green House Gas (GHG) emission. Accordingly the garden was named as ‘MMXXI Atal Prana Garden’, signifying 2021 in Roman letters.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 27, 2021 7:39:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/beema-bamboo-saplings-planted/article38046120.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY