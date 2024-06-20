Bed protection works on River Kollidam helps recharge groundwater

The execution of bed protection works across River Kollidam by the State Highways Department to check sand erosion around the pile foundation of the new road bridge in the city has brought in good spin off benefits as the structure is acting as a check dam this summer.

A wall, standing about one feet in height from the bed level, built as part of the works has helped shore up substantial quantity of water and helped recharge the groundwater table, including the aquifers of several drinking water sources.

The works were taken up in the wake of apprehensions being expressed by a section of farmers and also in the media over the visible sand erosion around a few pile caps of the new bridge on the riverbed.

The bridge, modelled on the lines of the Napier Bridge in Chennai with bowstring arches, connects the Srirangam island, wedged between the Cauvery and the Coleroon, with the rest of the district on the northern side. It was built to replace the British-built steel girder bridge and was opened in February 2016.

A portion of the steel bridge in disuse had collapsed when about 1.5 lakh cusecs of water flowed in the river in August 2018, triggering apprehensions that sand erosion could affect the new bridge too. (The steel bridge, built about 90 years ago to replace a brick-arched structure that got washed away in the 1924 floods, has since been dismantled.)

Although the pile foundation of the new bridge was ‘strong’ running up to 17 metres in depth, the Highways Department decided to take up the bed protection works as a matter of abundant caution and to allay the fears of the public.

Accordingly, the works were executed at an estimated cost of ₹6.55 crore and completed in March this year. The ‘bed protection wall,’ which stands about one feet above the bed, runs for a length of about 800 metres. Its depth ranges from three to six metres.

The recent diversion of water into the Kollidam from Upper Anicut (Mukkombu), in view of the repairs taken to the shutters on the barrage of the Cauvery river, had resulted in the water heading up for more than a kilometre upstream of the bed protection wall. “The Kollidam at this stretch is usually dry always, except at times of surplus discharge from the Cauvery. The bed protection works has brought in good spin off benefits,” a senior official of the Highways Department told The Hindu.

This has helped improve the groundwater table in the near vicinity including Srirangam and Nochiyam, he added.

More importantly, the sources of the Tiruchi Corporation’s major drinking water scheme and a few other water supply schemes are located upstream the structure. All of them have been recharged this summer, he added.

