Beautification of traffic islets begins

As a part of its initiative to beautify the traffic islets and junctions, the Tiruchi Corporation has been installing decorative statues, highlighting the tradition and culture of the State.

It has roped in the services of the Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation Ltd, which is popularly known as Poompuhar, to install the statues on important traffic junctions.

According to sources, a sum of ₹98 lakh has been earmarked for the project. It is being implemented under the Smart City Mission. Salai Road-Shastri Road junction, Shastri Road roundabout (near Mahatma Gandhi Centenary Vidyalaya), Thillai Nagar (south) junction and Uyyakondam canal bridge (Chettipalam) are the places selected for installing the statues.

While the Salai Road-Sashtri Road junction will have the bronze statues of folk artistes performing ‘karakattam’, a statue of a lion will be installed on Shastri Road (south) junction. Similarly, Thillai Nagar (south) junction will have decorative statue of fish and horses will be installed on the Uyyakondam canal bridge.

Corporation Commissioner P. M. N. Mujibur Rahuman told The Hindu that the project was aimed at enhancing the beauty of traffic roundabouts and junctions. It was with the aim of installing statues with near perfection, that it had roped in the services of Poompuhar. Installation of statues at two places had already been completed.