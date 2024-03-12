Beautification of Kollankulam in Tiruchi begins

March 12, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Kollankulam beautification project got underway in Tiruchi on Tuesday.

The project was sanctioned on August 2023 by the Ministry for Municipal Administration and Water Supply.

Municipal Administration Minister K. N. Nehru participated in the bhoomi pooja for the project, along with Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Mayor M. Anbazhagan, Corporation Commissioner V, Saravanan and other officials. The Kollankulam is spread over 55 acres, situated between Edamalaipattipudur and Karumandapam, and the beautification project would cover 45.48 acres.

The project aims at converting the area into a leisure spot with multiple attractions for visitors. A view point, cycling and walking tracks, fish catching zone, open air theatre, gym and other amenities would be created as part of the project. These apart, retaining walls would be built and the pond would be fenced. The project would be completed by 2026.

A senior Corporation official said one of the major objectives of the restoration project was to safeguard the water body from encroachments. “We have lost many water bodies in the city due to encroachments. By making it a place of attraction, we are protecting it.’’

“Sewage mixes with the water in Kollankulam. The Corporation must take steps to prevent this,’ said Manoj Dharmar, an environmentalist.

