Be watchdogs, VAOs told

Be a watchdog of society in your area so that children can lead their lives without any fear or threats, Sub-Judge and Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, P. Sudha told village administrative officers (VAOs) here on Tuesday.

The remarks came at the inauguration of a skill development programme for VAOs on offences against children organised by the District Child Protection Unit.

Addressing participants, she said even now several people in hamlets were not aware of the fact that education was the basic right of children. Most of the villagers were in dark about welfare and social protection schemes, particularly for children, implemented by the government.

It was the duty of VAOs to enlighten them about the schemes so that deserving people benefitted from such schemes, she said and urged the officers to perform their duties with empathy.

Pointing out that agriculture and brick kilns continued to remain as an avenue for child labour, she exhorted the VAOs to be watchdogs and prevent children from falling victim to such practices.

Delivering the welcome address, District Child Protection Officer N. Natarajan urged the VAOs to ensure that each and every deserving child in their domain became the beneficiaries of various schemes implemented by the District Child Protection Unit.

The income certificate issued by the VAO was key to the progress of children belonging to below poverty line, to children of widows having very low annual income of ₹24,000 to ₹36,000 per year and destitute children, he added.