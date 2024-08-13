ADVERTISEMENT

Be ready with Plan B when you face hurdles, UPSC aspirants told

Published - August 13, 2024 05:07 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Students advised to identify mistakes and rectify them in the next attempt in order to ace competitive exams

The Hindu Bureau

ma03upsc aspirants meet | Photo Credit: ma03upsc aspirants meet

Hard work and correct guidance are essential to getting good results in competitive examinations, T. Akhil Thampi, District Forest Officer, Thanjavur division, said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Thampi, Indian Forest Service officer from the 2018 batch, was addressing students of Urumu Dhanalakshmi College (UDC) in Kattur at an orientation meeting organised by The Hindu Civil Services Aspirants’ Club in collaboration with Shankar IAS Academy on Tuesday.

In his address, the civil servant, a B.Tech Mechanical Engineering graduate, said that he had been inspired to attempt the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams by a senior in college. “I went to Delhi to prepare for the exams, but failed in my first two attempts. So I applied for other jobs and resumed my exam preparation. I was working in Kochi when I cleared UPSC in the third attempt,” Mr. Thampi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He advised students to be ready to work hard and seek guidance from more experienced people at the right time. “We must learn to identify and analyse our mistakes, and then work to rectify them in the next round. Initially, one’s attention may be taken up solely by the exams, but when one faces hurdles, one must have a Plan B,” Mr. Thampi said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said that learning modules and coaching facilities for civil services had become accessible and decentralised over the years, which could help more students sit for public service exams.

C. Prabakar, branch manager, Shankar IAS Academy, advised students to explore job opportunities in government service with the help of preparatory programmes.

UDC principal E.R. Ravichandran spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US