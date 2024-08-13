GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Be ready with Plan B when you face hurdles, UPSC aspirants told

Students advised to identify mistakes and rectify them in the next attempt in order to ace competitive exams

Published - August 13, 2024 05:07 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
ma03upsc aspirants meet

ma03upsc aspirants meet | Photo Credit: ma03upsc aspirants meet

Hard work and correct guidance are essential to getting good results in competitive examinations, T. Akhil Thampi, District Forest Officer, Thanjavur division, said on Tuesday.

Mr. Thampi, Indian Forest Service officer from the 2018 batch, was addressing students of Urumu Dhanalakshmi College (UDC) in Kattur at an orientation meeting organised by The Hindu Civil Services Aspirants’ Club in collaboration with Shankar IAS Academy on Tuesday.

In his address, the civil servant, a B.Tech Mechanical Engineering graduate, said that he had been inspired to attempt the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams by a senior in college. “I went to Delhi to prepare for the exams, but failed in my first two attempts. So I applied for other jobs and resumed my exam preparation. I was working in Kochi when I cleared UPSC in the third attempt,” Mr. Thampi said.

He advised students to be ready to work hard and seek guidance from more experienced people at the right time. “We must learn to identify and analyse our mistakes, and then work to rectify them in the next round. Initially, one’s attention may be taken up solely by the exams, but when one faces hurdles, one must have a Plan B,” Mr. Thampi said.

He said that learning modules and coaching facilities for civil services had become accessible and decentralised over the years, which could help more students sit for public service exams.

C. Prabakar, branch manager, Shankar IAS Academy, advised students to explore job opportunities in government service with the help of preparatory programmes.

UDC principal E.R. Ravichandran spoke.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.